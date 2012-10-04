October 04 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Thursday.

Borrower Rabobank Nederland NV

Issue Amount 44 million Turkish lira

Maturity Date October 26, 2015

Coupon 5.45 pct

Issue price Par

Payment Date October 23, 2012

Lead Manager(s) JP Morgan

Ratings Aa2 (Moody's), AA (S&P),

AA (Fitch)

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 10

Notes Launched under issuer's MTN programme

ISIN XS0840119837

