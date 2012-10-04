* India's benchmark 10-yr bond yield down 1 basis point at 8.14 percent on the back of a fall in global crude oil prices and improved domestic liquidity. * Traders wary of adding large positions ahead of the inflation data due around mid-October, which will help firm views about the likely central bank policy stance on Oct. 30. * 10-year bond yield can drop to 7.90 percent levels if RBI cuts rates, say traders, though it is expected to be ranged between 8.12 and 8.18 percent until the inflation print. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)