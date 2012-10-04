BUZZ-NSE auto index, TVS Motor hit record highs on strong May sales
** Indian automobile manufacturers Hero MotoCorp Ltd and TVS Motor Co Ltd rise as much as 2 pct and 5.8 pct, respectively
* Indian drug makers such as Lupin extend recent falls as investors continue to switch out of previously outperforming defensive sectors into cyclical or high-beta stocks. * Lupin falls 3.3 percent, Cipla falls 2.5 percent, while Glenmark Pharmaceuticals is down 2.8 percent. * The Reuters poll on asset allocation showed the overwhelming majority of fund managers favoured construction or related stocks for the next three months. * The NSE Pharma index fell 0.5 percent in September, after surging 23.4 percent from January to August. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com)
** Indian automobile manufacturers Hero MotoCorp Ltd and TVS Motor Co Ltd rise as much as 2 pct and 5.8 pct, respectively
June 1 Indian shares ended flat on Thursday, shrugging off weaker-than-expected economic growth data as investors bet the economy would improve starting this quarter, while caution prevailed ahead of the central bank's policy decision next week.