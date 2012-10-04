* Indian drug makers such as Lupin extend recent falls as investors continue to switch out of previously outperforming defensive sectors into cyclical or high-beta stocks. * Lupin falls 3.3 percent, Cipla falls 2.5 percent, while Glenmark Pharmaceuticals is down 2.8 percent. * The Reuters poll on asset allocation showed the overwhelming majority of fund managers favoured construction or related stocks for the next three months. * The NSE Pharma index fell 0.5 percent in September, after surging 23.4 percent from January to August. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com)