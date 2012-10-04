* Indian cash rates slip to 7.90/8.00 percent versus 8.05/8.10 percent Wednesday close. * Dealers say comfortable liquidity primarily driving fall in cash rate as month-end government spending has kicked into the system. * Barclays Capital says call fixing will likely stay below the repo rate in the next week given overall liquidity conditions. * Banks' borrowing from the repo window fall to 68.5 billion rupees, the lowest in nearly a month. * Total volumes in the call money market stand at 110.42 billion rupees at a weighted average rate of 7.93 percent, while that in the CBLO market are at 765.41 billion rupees at a weighted average rate of 7.76 percent. (subhadip.sircar@thomsonreuters.com/; subhadip.sircar.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)