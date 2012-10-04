(Adds background, peer stock movement, details; updates shares)

Oct 4 Software maker Informatica Corp INFA.O warned of worsening business conditions in Europe, sending its shares sliding by a quarter premarket and triggering a premarket selloff in other U.S. tech stocks.

Informatica is a market bellwether because its software is used alongside those made by bigger software companies so its weakness is bad news for peers.

The warning sent shares in software firms such as Teradata Corp (TDC.N) down 3 percent pre market on Thursday. Qlik Technologies QLIK.O fell 5 percent and Citrix Systems (CTXS.O) was down 1 percent.

Shares of Red Hat Inc (RHT.N), Tibco Software TIBX.O and VMware Inc (VMW.N) also edged lower.

Smaller software companies have taken a hit in the last few months as customers scrutinize deals more closely, signaling a pullback in tech spending. Informatica warned in June that business conditions worsened sharply, triggering a 30 percent drop in its share price.

At the time, the warning led to a big selloff in other tech firms after investors feared that the European crisis was taking a higher toll on tech spending than previously understood. [ID:nL3E8I62XC]

Informatica, which makes software to help big companies pull together data so they can analyze business trends, estimated third-quarter adjusted earnings of 25 cents to 27 cents per share, on revenue of between $189 million and $191 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2012.

Analysts were expecting earnings of 34 cents per share, excluding items, on revenue of $200.8 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Informatica shares slid 23 percent to $25.78 before recovering to $27.49 in premarket trading on Thursday.

Chief Executive Sohaib Abbasi said in a statement that the European revenue shortfall was worse than the company's own expectations and Informatica was taking aggressive steps to offset further disappointment from the region.

Europe, the company's second-largest market, brought in a quarter of its 2011 revenue of $784 million.

Informatica also expects the European revenue shortfall to cause an increase in its third quarter tax rate which will reduce earnings by about 2 cents per share in that quarter.

The company expects to report its final third-quarter results on Oct. 25.

(Reporting by Siddharth Cavale and Supantha Mukherjee in Bangalore; Editing by Rodney Joyce and Don Sebastian)

