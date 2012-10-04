Oct 4 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Thursday.

Borrower Unicredit Ireland Plc

Guarantor Unicredit SPA

Issue Amount 150 million Swiss francs

Maturity Date October 25, 2017

Coupon 3.375 pct

Issue price 100.59

Reoffer price 100.04

Spread 310 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps

Payment Date October 25, 2012

Lead Manager(s) Unicredit Bank AG

Ratings Baa2 (Moody's)

Listing SIX

Full fees Standard

ISIN CH0197482711

