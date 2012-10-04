BRIEF-Wolong Real Estate to acquire stake in Junhai Games for 642 mln yuan
* Says it plans to acquire a 38 percent stake in online game developer Junhai Games for 642.2 million yuan ($94.32 million)
October 4(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Thursday.
Borrower BRE Finance France SA
Guarantor BRE Bank SA
Issue Amount 500 million euro
Maturity Date October 12, 2015
Coupon 2.75 pct
Reoffer price 99.779
Yield 2.828
Spread 225 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps
Payment Date October 12, 2012
Lead Manager(s) Bank of America, Commerzbank & UBS
Ratings Baa2 (Moody's)
Listing Lux
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 1
Governing Law English
Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme
ISIN XS0841882128
Data supplied by International Insider.
JERUSALEM, June 4 Israel's Adama Agricultural Solutions said on Sunday that a panel of the China Securities Regulatory Commission has approved its merger with Chinese agrochemical producer Sanonda, paving the way for the deal's completion.