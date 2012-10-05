* USD/INR likely to fall for the sixth successive session as the government approved bills to attract foreign investment in insurance and pension sectors. The pair last closed at 51.74/75. * India's cabinet approved bills on Thursday to attract foreign investment into insurance and pensions among a package of new measures to restore confidence in the economy, although the reforms will face a tough fight in parliament. * USD/INR 1-month NDF closed NY trading at 51.74-79. * The dollar's index against six major currencies down 0.01 percent. Most other Asian currencies also trading stronger against the dollar. See for a snapshot. * Nifty futures in Singapore 0.3 percent higher, with MSCI's Asia-ex Japan index 0.7 percent up. * Dealers say more inflows likely to hit the market, both on foreign fund selling to buy equities and corporates selling USD. (subhadip.sircar@thomsonreuters.com/; subhadip.sircar.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)