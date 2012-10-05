* Nifty futures on Singapore Exchange rose 0.28 percent, while the MSCI-Asia Pacific index excluding Japan rose 0.64 percent. * Asian shares rose and the euro kept most of its overnight gains on Friday as investor risk aversion eased after the European Central Bank said it was ready to buy bonds of troubled euro zone countries, while markets awaited a key U.S. jobs report. * Foreign investors bought 9.44 billion rupees of stocks on Thursday, when the BSE index rose 1 percent, provisional exchange data showed. * India's cabinet approved bills on Thursday to attract foreign investment into insurance and pensions among a package of new measures to restore confidence in the economy, although the reforms will face a tough fight in parliament. * Also on watch, India's central bank Governor Duvvuri Subbarao will meet bankers on Friday for a routine pre-policy discussion ahead of monetary policy review on Oct 30. (0800 GMT) (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com)