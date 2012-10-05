* India's benchmark 10-year bond yield steady at its previous close of 8.15 percent. * The 10-year bond yield is expected to hold in a 8.13 to 8.18 percent band during the day, with bond prices possibly seen under pressure later on account of the 130 billion rupees debt sale. * Traders expect good demand at the auction given improved liquidity conditions. * Banks borrowed only 68.5 billion rupees via the central bank's repo window on Thursday, its lowest in a month, reflecting the extent of improvement in cash conditions. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)