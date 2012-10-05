* India's benchmark 10-year bond yield steady at its previous close of 8.15 percent ahead of the results of the 130 billion rupees of debt sale due later in the day. * Traders say some position cutting could be seen after the allotment of auction papers but the upside on the 10-year bond yield is expected to be capped at 8.18 percent as traders continue to bet the central bank will ease rates on Oct. 30. * The inflation data on Oct. 15, however, would be crucial in helping investors cement views on rate cuts. The 10-year bond is seen in a broad 8.12-8.18 percent range until then. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/ Reuters Messaging: swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)