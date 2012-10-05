By Lisa Twaronite and Yoshiko Mori

TOKYO Oct 5 Fukoku Mutual Life Insurance plans to increase its purchases of yen bonds, and will likely buy fewer foreign bonds this business year because of the narrow yield gap between Japan and other countries, a senior official said on Friday.

The Japanese life insurer plans to invest at least 140 billion yen ($17.9 billion) in yen bonds in the year to next March, with a further increase possible depending on market conditions, said Takehiko Watabe, Fukoku's general manager of investment planning.

Its earlier plan for this fiscal year called for buying 120 billion yen of bonds.

Fukoku bought about 10 billion yen in foreign bonds in the April-September first half, concentrating on Canadian and Australian debt, but is likely to fall short of its full-year plan to buy 42 billion yen worth of foreign bonds, Watabe said.

The insurer currently hedges approximately 60 percent of its foreign assets against currency fluctuations, and plans to maintain that ratio, he said in an interview with Reuters.

If the difference between U.S. and Japanese yields increases to more than 1.5 percentage points, then the insurer would be willing to buy more U.S. Treasuries, Watabe said, but he added, "We do not foresee that this will happen."

The insurer, which had 5.628 trillion yen in total assets as of the end of June, expects the 10-year Treasury yield US10YT=RR to stand at 2.3 percent at the end of the fiscal year, and fluctuate in a range between 1.5 percent and 2.7 percent.

The benchmark 10-year Treasury note's yield rose as high as 1.66 percent on Thursday, staying within its recent range of 1.60 percent to 1.66 percent that it has held for the last eight trading sessions.

Fukoku expects the 10-year JGB yield JP10YTN=JBTC at 0.9 percent at year-end, after moving in a range of 0.7 to 1.2 percent.

The 10-year JGB yield inched 1 basis point higher to 0.775 percent on Friday, moving away from an eight-week low of 0.755 percent hit on Tuesday and Wednesday.

FOCUS ON 20-YEAR JGBs

Fukoku will continue to focus its Japanese government bond investment on 20-year JGBs, Watabe said.

It expects the 20-year yield JP20YTN=JBTC to stand at 1.8 percent at the end of the fiscal year, after trading in a range of 1.6 percent to 2 percent. On Friday, it stood at 1.660 percent.

The insurer expects Tokyo's benchmark Nikkei .N225 average to trade between 8,500 and 10,500 this year, and end the year at 9,500. The index closed at 8,863.30 on Friday.

It expects the Dow Jones industrial average .DJI to trade between 12,000 and 14,500, and end the year at 14,000, compared with its Thursday close at 13,575.36.

Fukoku sees the dollar trading in a range of 75-85 yen this fiscal year, and the euro in a 95-115 yen range. It predicts the dollar will buy 80 yen at the end of the year and the euro will buy 105 yen. In late Asian trade on Friday, the dollar was buying 78.42 yen and the euro was changing hands at 102.01 yen.

Fukoku has been increasing its bond holdings and reducing its Japanese share holdings in recent years to reduce its exposure to market volatility.

($1 = 78.390 Japanese yen)

