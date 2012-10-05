By Lisa Twaronite and Yoshiko Mori
TOKYO Oct 5 Fukoku Mutual Life Insurance plans
to increase its purchases of yen bonds, and will likely buy
fewer foreign bonds this business year because of the narrow
yield gap between Japan and other countries, a senior official
said on Friday.
The Japanese life insurer plans to invest at least 140
billion yen ($17.9 billion) in yen bonds in the year to next
March, with a further increase possible depending on market
conditions, said Takehiko Watabe, Fukoku's general manager of
investment planning.
Its earlier plan for this fiscal year called for buying 120
billion yen of bonds.
Fukoku bought about 10 billion yen in foreign bonds in the
April-September first half, concentrating on Canadian and
Australian debt, but is likely to fall short of its full-year
plan to buy 42 billion yen worth of foreign bonds, Watabe said.
The insurer currently hedges approximately 60 percent of its
foreign assets against currency fluctuations, and plans to
maintain that ratio, he said in an interview with Reuters.
If the difference between U.S. and Japanese yields increases
to more than 1.5 percentage points, then the insurer would be
willing to buy more U.S. Treasuries, Watabe said, but he added,
"We do not foresee that this will happen."
The insurer, which had 5.628 trillion yen in total assets as
of the end of June, expects the 10-year Treasury yield
US10YT=RR to stand at 2.3 percent at the end of the fiscal
year, and fluctuate in a range between 1.5 percent and 2.7
percent.
The benchmark 10-year Treasury note's yield rose as high as
1.66 percent on Thursday, staying within its recent range of
1.60 percent to 1.66 percent that it has held for the last eight
trading sessions.
Fukoku expects the 10-year JGB yield JP10YTN=JBTC at 0.9
percent at year-end, after moving in a range of 0.7 to 1.2
percent.
The 10-year JGB yield inched 1 basis point higher to 0.775
percent on Friday, moving away from an eight-week low of 0.755
percent hit on Tuesday and Wednesday.
FOCUS ON 20-YEAR JGBs
Fukoku will continue to focus its Japanese government bond
investment on 20-year JGBs, Watabe said.
It expects the 20-year yield JP20YTN=JBTC to stand at 1.8
percent at the end of the fiscal year, after trading in a range
of 1.6 percent to 2 percent. On Friday, it stood at 1.660
percent.
The insurer expects Tokyo's benchmark Nikkei .N225 average
to trade between 8,500 and 10,500 this year, and end the year at
9,500. The index closed at 8,863.30 on Friday.
It expects the Dow Jones industrial average .DJI to trade
between 12,000 and 14,500, and end the year at 14,000, compared
with its Thursday close at 13,575.36.
Fukoku sees the dollar trading in a range of 75-85 yen this
fiscal year, and the euro in a 95-115 yen range. It predicts the
dollar will buy 80 yen at the end of the year and the euro will
buy 105 yen. In late Asian trade on Friday, the dollar was
buying 78.42 yen and the euro was changing hands at 102.01 yen.
Fukoku has been increasing its bond holdings and reducing
its Japanese share holdings in recent years to reduce its
exposure to market volatility.
($1 = 78.390 Japanese yen)
(Reporting by Lisa Twaronite and Yoshiko Mori; Editing by
Sanjeev Miglani)
((lisa.twaronite@thomsonreuters.com)(+81 3 6441 1870 Reuters
Messaging: lisa.twaronite.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))
Keywords: JAPAN INSURERS/FUKUKOLIFE
(C) Reuters 2012. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of
Reuters content, including by caching, framing, or similar means, is
expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters
and the Reuters sphere logo are registered trademarks and trademarks of
the Reuters group of companies around the world.