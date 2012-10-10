* Govt proposes almost doubling foreign ownership cap to 49
pct
* Getting parliament approval may be a long shot
* Regulatory uncertainties weigh on industry sentiment
* Many local, foreign players want to exit
By Sumeet Chatterjee and Clare Baldwin
MUMBAI/HONG KONG, Oct 10 India's proposal to
allow more foreign investment in its $41 billion insurance
business provides a lifeline for an industry starved of capital
and squeezed by regulation - but it may not pass parliament and
it may not be enough.
India's insurance business was full of promise when it was
thrown open to competition in 2000, but has instead been brought
to its knees by losses, regulatory change, uncertainty and a
sharp slowdown in economic growth.
Many firms are fed up and looking for the exit.
"What is required is some stability in the regulatory
regime, for companies to really focus on business rather than
deal with the onslaught of regulatory change," said Rajesh Sud,
CEO of Max Life, owned by Max India (MAXI.NS) and Japan's MS&AD
Insurance Group (8725.T).
Last week, the government sought to remove a key barrier to
bringing in much-needed capital by proposing to raise the cap on
foreign ownership of insurance firms to 49 percent from 26
percent.
But the measure, part of a series of sweeping economic
reforms, requires parliamentary approval, which will not be easy
given that the ruling coalition is technically in a minority and
other recent reforms have inflamed populist opposition.
Workers at former state monopoly Life Insurance Corp of
India, which has a 70 percent market share and about 1.3 million
agents - as many as those employed by the 23 private sector
firms - have held street protests against the proposal.
The life insurance industry, which makes up about
three-quarters of the sector, has lost a combined $4 billion in
the past decade and was battered by a 2010 clampdown on the sale
of lucrative equity-linked products.
Life insurance companies say a revival will depend on faster
approval for new products and regulatory changes to allow banks
to sell products of more than one insurer to cut distribution
costs.
In the non-life segment, where six of the 27 firms operating
are state-run, 13 private sector insurers including units of
Canada's Fairfax Financial (FFH.TO) and Japan's Tokio Marine
(8766.T) reported losses in the year ended March 2011.
The cumulative underwriting losses for non-life insurers
were nearly $6 billion in the year to March 2010, the Boston
Consulting Group said in a report last year, and industry
officials said the figure may have since touched $7.5 billion.
The life insurance industry, where many smaller firms have
lost interest in pumping in fresh capital is also ripe for
consolidation, though buyers may be scarce, banking sources
said.
REPOSITIONING
Max Life's former partner, New York Life [NYLIN.UL], this
year became the first foreign insurer to exit India, citing
international business "repositioning" when it sold to MS&AD.
It is unlikely to be the last.
ING ING.AS is looking to sell its stake in its India
insurance joint venture as part of the planned sale of its Asia
business. Local media have reported that HSBC (HSBA.L) was also
looking to sell its stake in its local insurance venture. A
company spokesman declined to comment.
"It's all nice talk, but I just don't think it will get
through," said Gary Bennett, who runs New York Life’s Asia
business, referring to the need for parliamentary approval of
the foreign investment proposal. "It would be good for the
industry. It needs something to give it another shot in the arm
because it was really savaged by regulation over the last couple
of years, and a slowing and sort of plateau in the middle
class," he said.
Nine of the 23 private sector life insurers, including units
of HSBC, Italy's Generali (GASI.MI) and Dutch life insurer Aegon
(AEGN.AS), lost money in the year ended in March.
Many operators have been shutting branches and shedding
staff to manage their costs. Some, including ING's tie-up with
Indian car battery maker Exide (EXID.NS) as well as the joint
venture between France's Axa (AXAF.PA) and Bharti Enterprises,
owner of India's biggest cellular carrier, have never made
money.
Some Indian companies rushed into insurance hoping the cap
on foreign ownership would be quickly raised, enabling fresh
funding from overseas partners and through initial public
offerings. Some now want out so they can focus on their core
businesses.
Future Group, India's biggest retailer, has been looking to
exit its venture with Generali, while DLF (DLF.NS), India's
largest listed property company, wants to leave a joint venture
with Pramerica as part of its efforts to pare its debt, bankers
have said.
"If you look at the local shareholders in India who own 74
percent, you have companies whose core businesses can be
banking, telecoms, all kinds of sectors," said François-Valéry
Lecomte, regional chief financial officer of AXA Asia.
"Every penny they inject in insurance is diverted away from
their sector," said Lecomte, who believes an increase in the
foreign ownership cap to 49 percent will help bring in funds.
"If the balance was 49-51, there would be much more capital
flowing into the market because international insurers are
willing to invest in India."
DEEP HOLE
India's insurance industry needs an estimated $12 billion in
capital to be adequately funded.
Life insurance penetration in India is about 4.4 percent of
the country's gross domestic product in terms of total premiums
underwritten in a year. That compares with 8 percent in Japan
and 9.5 percent in Britain.
Tough competition and little product differentiation means
companies generate low margins. India's new business margin for
insurers, a key gauge of profitability, is around 10-15 percent
against 20-25 percent in China and 30 percent-plus in Hong Kong,
industry officials said.
Standard & Poor's said in a report in July the absence of
progress in raising foreign ownership could result in "continued
volatility" in the life insurance market.
That could change if New Delhi finds the political support
to turn its proposal to raise the ownership cap into law. Recent
moves to increase foreign ownership in supermarkets and airlines
met fierce opposition, but did not need parliamentary approval.
"We are approaching it with optimism, but I won't say that
we have declared any kind of victory or success on this because
it's still a long way to go," said Max Life's Sud.
(Additional reporting by Archana Narayanan in MUMBAI; Editing
by Tony Munroe and Raju Gopalakrishnan)
