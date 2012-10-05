* USD/INR higher on heavy outflow due to a stake sale, oil-related buying. Pair at 51.92/93 versus 51.74/75 Thursday close. * Dealers cite continued USD buying pressure related to Carlyle Group's estimated $841 million stake sale in mortgage lender HDFC. * Oil-related buying as well as negative stocks also weighing on the pair. * Euro hovered near a two-week high versus the dollar on Friday after the European Central Bank reiterated it was ready to buy bonds to tackle the debt crisis, with further gains seen dependent on U.S. jobs data later in the session. (subhadip.sircar@thomsonreuters.com/; subhadip.sircar.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)