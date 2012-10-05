* India's benchmark 5-year OIS rate up 2 basis points at 6.99 percent while the 1-year rate also up 2 bps at 7.60 percent, tracking an overnight rise in global crude oil prices and higher U.S. rates. * Traders say the U.S. jobs data due later in the day would be key for opening cues next week. * The broad sentiment in the market, however, was positive as traders continue to expect the central bank may cut rates at its policy review on Oct. 30, if inflation surprises on the lower side, limiting any sharp upside to rates. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)