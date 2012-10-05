* Indian cash rates remain below repo rate, at 7.70/7.75 percent versus Thursday's close of 7.75/7.80 percent, as cash remains comfortable on reserves reporting day. * Dealers say month-end government spending has helped ease cash pressures. * Banks' borrowing from the repo window at 118.35 billion rupees in the first liquidity auction of session. * Total volumes in the call money market at 132.74 billion rupees at a weighted average rate of 7.67 percent, while that in the CBLO market are at 203.76 billion rupees at a weighted average rate of 6.87 percent. (subhadip.sircar@thomsonreuters.com/; subhadip.sircar.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)