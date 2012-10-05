* India's August industrial output data on Friday will be key as
the countdown begins ahead of the Reserve Bank of India's policy
review on Oct. 30.
* Weaker-than-expected output could further raise expectations
for rate cuts, especially if the data is followed by weakening
inflation numbers on Oct. 15.
* India's 10-year bond yield seen trading in a 8.12-8.18 percent
trading band ahead of the inflation data.
* Among global events, the U.S. Sept jobs data later in session
should set the tone for the rupee : analysts expect
113,000 in new jobs with an unemployment rate at 8.2 percent.
* India will also garner some global attention as U.S. Treasury
Secretary Timothy Geithner and Federal Reserve Chairman Ben
Bernanke will visit India as part of the U.S.-India Economic and
Financial Partnership meeting on Oct 9-10.
KEY EVENTS
Saturday: SEBI board meeting.
Tuesday: U.S. Treasury Secretary Timothy Geithner, Federal
Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke in India start two-day visit.
Friday: August industrial ouput data.
