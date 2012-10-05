* India's August industrial output data on Friday will be key as the countdown begins ahead of the Reserve Bank of India's policy review on Oct. 30. * Weaker-than-expected output could further raise expectations for rate cuts, especially if the data is followed by weakening inflation numbers on Oct. 15. * India's 10-year bond yield seen trading in a 8.12-8.18 percent trading band ahead of the inflation data. * Among global events, the U.S. Sept jobs data later in session should set the tone for the rupee : analysts expect 113,000 in new jobs with an unemployment rate at 8.2 percent. * India will also garner some global attention as U.S. Treasury Secretary Timothy Geithner and Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke will visit India as part of the U.S.-India Economic and Financial Partnership meeting on Oct 9-10. KEY EVENTS Saturday: SEBI board meeting. Tuesday: U.S. Treasury Secretary Timothy Geithner, Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke in India start two-day visit. Friday: August industrial ouput data. (subhadip.sircar@thomsonreuters.com / subhadip.sircar.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)