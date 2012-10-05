* India's benchmark 10-year bond yield up 1 basis point at 8.16 percent as some traders cut positions following allotment of securities at the 130 billion rupees debt sale. * However, a sharper rise was averted with traders preferring to stay on the sidelines ahead of the inflation data due on Oct. 15, which will offer cues on the likely central bank policy action. * The 10-year bond yield seen ranged between 8.12 and 8.18 percent until inflation data, traders say. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)