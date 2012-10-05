* Investors are hoping the government will continue its fiscal and economic reforms, with expectations for some minor market-friendly measures when Finance Minister P. Chidambaram meets market regulator SEBI and the Reserve Bank of India in Mumbai on Saturday. * India's corporate earnings season is also kicking off, with July-September earnings from Infosys likely to post results. * India's August industrial output data on Friday will be key as the countdown begins ahead of the Reserve Bank of India's policy review on Oct. 30. * Weaker-than-expected output could further raise expectations for rate cuts, especially if the data is followed by weakening inflation numbers on Oct. 15. * Among global events, the U.S. Sept jobs data could spark some gains in global markets after a surprise drop in the jobless rate was poised to lead to a higher Wall Street. KEY EVENTS Saturday: SEBI board meeting. Tuesday: U.S. Treasury Secretary Timothy Geithner, Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke in India start two-day visit. Friday: August industrial output data. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com)