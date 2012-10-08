* Nifty futures on the Singapore Exchange fell 0.12 percent, while the MSCI-Asia Pacific index excluding Japan fell 0.73 percent. * Asian stocks edged lower on Monday and other riskier assets such as commodities fell as investors remained cautious about the outlook for the global economy and corporate earnings despite better-than-expected U.S. jobs numbers at the end of last week. * Foreign investors bought 43.52 billion rupees of stocks on Friday, when the BSE index fell 0.6 percent, provisional exchange data showed. * On watch, Finance minister P. Chidambaram speaks at two-day editors' conference at 0530GMT. * Telecom stocks would be on the radar as an Indian ministerial panel will meet (starting at 0700 GMT) to make its final recommendations on a plan to ask older telcos to pay for their existing airwaves at a price to be derived in an upcoming 2G auction. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com)