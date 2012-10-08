* USD/INR seen opening stronger at around 52 to 52.05 levels versus its previous close of 51.85/86 on the back of broad dollar strength following better-than-expected U.S. jobs data. * Traders will watch demand from foreign funds looking to liquidate equity holdings, but exporters are expected to cash in on their dollar holdings around 52.20-25 levels, holding the pair in a 51.80 to 52.30 range, dealers say. * Domestic stock market performance would be watched for cues during the session. Nifty futures traded in Singapore trading down marginally. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)