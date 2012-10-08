* USD/INR seen opening stronger at around 52 to 52.05 levels
versus its previous close of 51.85/86 on the back of broad
dollar strength following better-than-expected U.S. jobs data.
* Traders will watch demand from foreign funds looking to
liquidate equity holdings, but exporters are expected to cash in
on their dollar holdings around 52.20-25 levels, holding the
pair in a 51.80 to 52.30 range, dealers say.
* Domestic stock market performance would be watched for cues
during the session. Nifty futures traded in Singapore
trading down marginally.
(swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/;
swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)