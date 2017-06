* India's benchmark 10-year bond yield falls 1 bp to 8.15 percent. * Brent crude slips below $112 per barrel, dropping for a second straight session on concerns a fragile global economy could curb oil demand. * SEBI has eased rules regarding debt limit allocation to foreign institutional investors, allowing them to reinvest up to 50 percent of previous year's debt holding. (subhadip.sircar@thomsonreuters.com/; subhadip.sircar.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)