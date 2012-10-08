* Shares in Indian housing finance companies gain after market regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) says will allow debt-oriented mutual funds to invest up to 10 percent of their net assets in companies in the sector. * Previously housing finance companies had been included as part of SEBI's broader 30 percent cap on debt investments in the financial sector. * As a result, funds had typically preferred to invest in bigger financial companies, such as lenders and insurers. * Giving housing finance companies their own cap on investments should steer money into the sector and lower funding costs, analysts say. * HDFC Ltd gains 0.6 percent, LIC Housing Finance rises 1.5 percent, while Dewan Housing Finance also gains 2.4 percent. (manoj.dharra@thomsonreuters.com)