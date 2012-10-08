* Shares in Indian infrastructure companies gain as the government continues its push to bolster the sagging infrastructure sector. * India plans to set up a special body this week to speed up projects in a sector seen as vital to reviving economic momentum. * IVRC shares gain 1 percent after dropping 11.72 percent in the previous two sessions after Essel Group units Asia Satellite Broadcast Pvt Ltd and Jay Properties sold a combined 5.54 million shares in the Indian construction firm. * NCC Ltd rises 3.2 percent after surging 56 percent since the end of August to Friday's close, while Hindustan Construction Co Ltd gains 0.8 percent. (manoj.dharra@thomsonreuters.com)