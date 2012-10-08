* USD/INR gains to 52.18/19 versus its previous close of 51.85/86, as part of a fall in risk assets over conerns about the global economic outlook. * India's main BSE stock index falls 0.9 percent, prompting some dollar buying from custodians banks, likely on behalf of foreign investors. * However, dollar sales from exporters at around 52.20-52.25 levels could limit any substantial gains in USD/INR. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)