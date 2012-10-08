* USD/INR one-month forward premium rises sharply to 37.50 versus its previous close of 32.25, as importers rush to book their short-term payables on the back of a sudden spike in the spot pair. * USD/INR spot jumps to 52.19/20 versus its previous close of 51.85/86, headed for a second day of gains after hitting a six-month low early on Friday. * "There is sudden import covering seen in the near-end, tracking today's upmove in USD/INR. But medium term sentiment is still dollar negative, so mid and far-end tenors are not seeing much paying," a senior dealer with a state-run bank said. * The three-month forward rate steadies at 92 while the one-year rate up marginally, at 313 versus previous close of 311.50. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)