BUZZ-Indian jewellery retailers climb on GST boost
** Shares of jewellery retailers PC Jeweller Ltd, Gitanjali Gems Ltd and Titan Company Ltd rise between 8.5-15 pct
* Shares in Hindalco Industries fall 3.2 percent to 121 rupees after Citigroup downgraded the non-ferrous metals producer to 'sell' from 'buy' and cut its target price to 118 rupees from 164 rupees. * Citigroup says Hindalco has not been immune to macro headwinds or oversupply, and also cites rising costs for fuel/power, slower clearances that are making project economics less viable, and an appreciating rupee among factors behind the downgrade. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com)
** GVK Power and Infrastructure's shares rise as much as 4.2 pct