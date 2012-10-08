* Shares in Hindalco Industries fall 3.2 percent to 121 rupees after Citigroup downgraded the non-ferrous metals producer to 'sell' from 'buy' and cut its target price to 118 rupees from 164 rupees. * Citigroup says Hindalco has not been immune to macro headwinds or oversupply, and also cites rising costs for fuel/power, slower clearances that are making project economics less viable, and an appreciating rupee among factors behind the downgrade. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com)