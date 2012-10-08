* India's benchmark 5-year OIS rate down 2 basis points at 6.98 percent, while the 1-year rate lower 1 basis point at 7.59 percent, in broadly rangebound market. * Foreign bank dealers expect ranged rates till Oct. 30 review, with cash deficit likely to remain in 200-600 billion rupees range. * Nomura says the offshore OIS market will continue to price in rate cuts until such cuts are delivered or growth dynamics improve substantially. (subhadip.sircar@thomsonreuters.com/; subhadip.sircar.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)