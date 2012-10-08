* India's benchmark 10-year bond yield falls 1 bp to 8.15 percent, having traded in a tight 8.14-8.16 percent band. * Markets range-bound ahead of August industrial output data on Friday and September inflation due mid-month, which will set expectations ahead of the RBI's policy review on Oct. 30. * Comments from Finance Minister P. Chidambaram about plans to unveil a "feasible" fiscal plan and his support for the government's recent reform measures have muted impact on bonds given they are seen as re-iterating his previous stance. * Dealers expect the benchmark 10-year paper to be part of this week's bond sale. * Volumes moderate with about 130 billion rupees dealt on central bank dealing platform. (subhadip.sircar@thomsonreuters.com/; subhadip.sircar.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)