* Indian overnight cash rates rise to 8.00/8.05 percent from 7.10/7.20 percent at close on Friday as banks chose to borrow more to set aside mandatory reserves at the start of a two-week reporting period. * Demand for funds is usually higher at the start of a fortnight to avoid last minute scramble in the second week. So traders expect some easing in cash rates heading into the next week. * Traders estimate the net deficit in the banking system to be at an average 500 billion rupees. Banks borrowing from the central bank's repo window stands at 611.80 billion rupees much higher than 220.7 billion rupees combined at two auctions on Friday. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)