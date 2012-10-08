BRIEF-Guanghui Energy cuts share issue size to 2.85 bln yuan
* Says it cuts share issue size to 2.85 billion yuan ($418.95 million) from 7.0 billion yuan previously
Oct 08 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of an FRN priced on Monday.
Borrower Land Niedersachsen
Issue Amount 500 million euro
Maturity Date October 16, 2015
Coupon 3-month Euribor + Flat
Reoffer price 100.0911
Spread 3-month Euribor - 3bp
Payment Date October 16, 2012
Lead Manager(s) Deutsche Bank & NordLB
Ratings AAA (Fitch)
Listing Hannover
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 1
ISIN DE000A1RE1K6
