October 08 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Monday.

Borrower Air Liquide Finance SA

Guarantor Air Liquide SA

Issue Amount 500 million euro

Maturity Date October 15, 2021

Coupon 2.125 pct

Issue price 99.329

Reoffer price 99.329

Yield 2.208 pct

Spread 57 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 94.2bp

over the 3.25 pct 2021 DBR

Payment Date October 15, 2012

Lead Manager(s) Credit Agricole CIB, Citigroup, HSBC &

Societe Generale CIB

Ratings A (S&P)

Listing Lux

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100

Governing Law French

Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme

ISIN FR0011344076

Data supplied by International Insider.