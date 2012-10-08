October 08 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Monday.
Borrower Landesbank Hessen-Thuringen Girozentrale
(Helaba)
Issue Amount 100 million euro
Maturity Date December 30, 2014
Coupon 0.5 pct
Reoffer price 100.02
Yield 0.49 pct
Payment Date October 16, 2012
Lead Manager(s) Helaba
Ratings A2
Listing Frankfurt
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100
Governing Law German
ISIN DE000HLB0U18
