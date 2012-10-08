October 08 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond increased on Monday.
Borrower Total Capital Corporation
Guarantor Total SA
Issue Amount 600 million Norwegian crown
Maturity Date September 11, 2017
Coupon 2.25 pct
Issue price 100.831
Payment Date October 15, 2012
Lead Manager(s) RBC Capital, Vontobel, Daiwa, Deutsche Bank,
HSBC, KBC, Rabobank, TD Securities, ZKB & UBS
Ratings Aa1 (Moody's)
Listing Paris
Full fees 1.875 pct (1.625 pct selling & 0.25 pct m & u)
Denoms (K) 10
Governing Law English
Notes The issue size will total 1.45 billion Norwegian
crown when fungible
ISIN XS0827681908
