October 8(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond increased on Monday.
Borrower KfW
Guarantor Federal Republic of Germany
Issue Amount 1.0 biilion Russian ruble
Maturity Date June 14, 2016
Coupon 7.0 pct
Issue price 103.325
Reoffer price 101.925
Payment Date October 15, 2012
Lead Manager(s) Toronto Dominion Bank
Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA (S&P),
AAA (Fitch)
Listing Lux
Full fees 1.625 pct (1.40 pct selling & 0.225 pct m&u)
Denoms (K) 50
Governing Law German
Notes The issue size will total 7.5 billion
Russian ruble when fungible
Launched under issuer's EMTN programme
ISIN XS0791160178
