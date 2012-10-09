* Nifty futures on Singapore Exchange rose 0.6 percent, while the MSCI-Asia Pacific index excluding Japan rose 0.7 percent. * Asian shares rose on Tuesday but were capped by concerns over global growth prospects, especially in the world's second-biggest economy China, and expected weak U.S. corporate earnings. * Analysts expect markets to focus on July-September earnings now, with Infosys reporting results on Oct. 12. * Foreign investors bought 5.63 billion rupees of stocks on Monday, when the BSE index fell 1.2 percent, provisional exchange data showed. * U.S. Treasury Secretary Timothy Geithner and Fed Chairman Ben Bernanke on a two-day visit to India. * Also on watch, comments from Indian ministers at Economic Editors' conference. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com)