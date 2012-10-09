* USD/INR expected to open lower around 52.35 levels versus its previous close of 52.64/65, tracking weakness in the dollar against almost all other Asian currencies. See for a snapshot. * Asian shares, too, rose but were capped by concerns over global growth prospects, especially in the world's second-biggest economy China, and expected weak U.S. corporate earnings. * Traders will watch the domestic sharemarket for cues during the day. The Nifty stock futures traded in Singapore were up 0.6 percent at 0301 GMT. * Traders predict a range of 52.10 to 52.50 for the pair during the session. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)