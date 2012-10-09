* USD/INR falls to 52.26/27 versus its previous close of 52.64/65, in line with other Asian pairs, but demand from importers is likely to cap big falls. * Traders say late short-covering gains in USD/INR seen towards the close of Monday are being reversed at the open on Tuesday. * The domestic share market performance would be key for direction during the day, with traders predicting a range of 52.10 to 52.50 for the pair during the session. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)