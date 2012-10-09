(Corrects date of RBI's policy review to Oct. 30 from Oct. 31 in 3rd bullet point) * India's benchmark 10-year bond yield flat at 8.15 percent. * IMF cuts India's growth forecast to 4.9 percent this year, down from a forecast in July of 6.1 percent, and said the central bank should be on hold unless inflation experiences a sustained fall. * August industrial output on Friday will be closely scrutinised ahead of the RBI's policy review on Oct. 30. A Reuters poll shows 1.1 percent growth annually in August after barely growing at all in July. * US bond markets were closed on Monday for a holiday. (subhadip.sircar@thomsonreuters.com/; subhadip.sircar.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)