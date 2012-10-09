* The BSE index gains 0.51 percent, while the 50-share NSE index is up 0.48 percent. * The BSE was down 1.8 percent over the previous two days, while the NSE was down 1.9 percent. * Asian shares rise on Tuesday but were capped by concerns over global growth prospects, especially in the world's second-biggest economy China and expected weak U.S. corporate earnings. * Banks gain led by private sector lenders on expectations their July-September earnings will prove more resilient than their public sector counterparts. * ICICI Bank gains 1.4 percent, while HDFC Bank is up 0.8 percent. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com)