* J.P.Morgan recommends foreign institutional investors own Indian 8.07 pct July 2017 bonds at 8.15 percent, saying the 5-year debt is not reflecting expectations the RBI will start cutting the repo rate currently at 8 percent. * If RBI starts cutting rates in October, J.P.Morgan says the 5-year yield may fall to 7.70 percent by year-end. * If however the RBI does not ease policy in October, J.P.Morgan estimates the upside to 5-year bond yields would be limited to around 15-20 bps, given expectations of debt buybacks from the central bank. * J.P.Morgan is strategically positive on India bonds in 2013, but does not have a bullish rupee view. Advises investors hedge their debt exposure via NDFs as the bond vs NDF trade could yield 200 bps in positive carry. (subhadip.sircar@thomsonreuters.com/; subhadip.sircar.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)