* USD/INR falls to 52.45/46 from its previous close of 52.64/65 on the back of gains in domestic shares. * However, the pair comes off the session's low of 52.2250 on dollar demand from oil importers. * Traders expect the pair to fall later in the session as some dollar inflows are expected to hit the market after the reference rate fixing later in the session.