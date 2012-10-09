BUZZ-NSE auto index, TVS Motor hit record highs on strong May sales
** Indian automobile manufacturers Hero MotoCorp Ltd and TVS Motor Co Ltd rise as much as 2 pct and 5.8 pct, respectively
* United Spirits gains 6.6 percent on rising hopes the Indian spirits maker controlled by billionaire Vijay Mallya will clinch a deal to sell a stake to Diageo Plc. * A report in The Economic Times, which suggested Mallya and rival liquor tycoon Kishore Rajaram Chhabria have arrived at a truce in their long-standing legal dispute over ownership of whiskey brand Officer's Choice, was seen facilitating a potential deal with Diageo. link.reuters.com/ter23t * Calls made by Reuters to United Spirits officials were unanswered while Chhabria could not be contacted immediately. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com)
June 1 Indian shares ended flat on Thursday, shrugging off weaker-than-expected economic growth data as investors bet the economy would improve starting this quarter, while caution prevailed ahead of the central bank's policy decision next week.