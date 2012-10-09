* United Spirits gains 6.6 percent on rising hopes the Indian spirits maker controlled by billionaire Vijay Mallya will clinch a deal to sell a stake to Diageo Plc. * A report in The Economic Times, which suggested Mallya and rival liquor tycoon Kishore Rajaram Chhabria have arrived at a truce in their long-standing legal dispute over ownership of whiskey brand Officer's Choice, was seen facilitating a potential deal with Diageo. link.reuters.com/ter23t * Calls made by Reuters to United Spirits officials were unanswered while Chhabria could not be contacted immediately. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com)