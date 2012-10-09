* The spread between the USD/INR 1-month NDF and the spot rate shrinks to around 20 bps from around 34 bps on Monday as large dollar sales are seen in the offshore market on the back of some return of risk globally. * "There is slight risk-on, but it is also really a gap down after the sharp move higher yesterday," a senior NDF trader at a foreign bank in Singapore said. * The one-month NDF trades at 52.72 versus the spot rate of 52.52 and below levels of around 52.99 seen during the domestic market close on Monday. * Traders say large selling in the USD/INR offshore market also affecting sentiment for spot domestically. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)