Oct 9 * Indian telecom stocks, including Bharti Airtel, fell as operators face a total surcharge of at least $5.2 billion to continue using the airwaves. * The stocks had risen on Monday after news that the surcharge to be levied would not be backdated as some had feared. * Citigroup analysts estimate Bharti could face a payout of 38 billion rupees. BNP Paribas estimates Bharti would have to pay 48.76 billion rupees. * Idea Cellular, the country's third-biggest operator by revenue, may have to pay 18 billion rupees (per-share impact of 6 rupees), Citigroup estimates. BNP Paribas estimates Idea's payout to be 22.77 billion rupees. * Idea shares fell 3.2 percent, while Bharti was down 1.5 percent. (manoj.dharra@thomsonreuters.com/devidutta.tripathy@thomsonreut rs.com)