(Adds dropped word in final paragraph)

(The author is a Reuters Breakingviews columnist. The opinions expressed are his own)

By Dominic Elliott

LONDON, Oct 9 (Reuters Breakingviews) - Royal Bank of Scotland (RBS.L) is starting to look clever for pulling out of the M&A and equities business. The UK lender raised eyebrows last year when it decided to exit this low-risk, capital-light activity, which meant jettisoning the venerable corporate broking franchise Hoare Govett. The varying fortunes of what stayed and what went imply RBS did the right thing.

The group’s remaining investment banking business, called Markets and International Banking (MIB), is of course struggling like the rest of the industry. Revenue in the retained business lines - sovereign debt, foreign exchange, asset-backed products and debt capital markets - will fall 10 percent this year, according to Credit Suisse research. The cost-to-income ratio also looks too high, at an estimated 80 percent. That probably explains last month’s announcement of a further 300 job losses.

But it's not all bad. RBS has held firm in debt capital markets, maintaining its 12th-placed market share and ranking for global DCM over the first three quarters, according to Thomson Reuters data. Its rates business, the star contributor, also performed well in the second quarter as other areas slumped.

And it’s hard to imagine that RBS’ investment bank would look much better had it kept the units it shed. Equity trading, advisory and equity capital markets are all facing an annus horribilis. The 45-strong rump of RBS’ mergers and acquisition team, whose overheads the bank continues to pay as it manages legacy mandates, has so far been unable to find sufficient investment to spin out as an independent boutique. Normally, bankers don’t look back after leaving a big firm to set up on their own. But Tom Willett, formerly chairman of corporate finance, last week joined Standard Chartered (STAN.L) as head of European M&A. Meanwhile, Hoare Govett has had a mixed record following its purchase by Jefferies in February. It lost several high-profile mandates, although it has been kept on by merger-concern BAE Systems.

In size and scope, RBS's remaining investment banking business looks rather like Barclays’ (BARC.L) debt-focused investment bank back in 2001. But unlike Barclays Capital, RBS doesn’t have the benefit of a credit boom and internal momentum. MIB's returns lag its cost of equity on a Basel III basis. Cost-cutting may not fix that problem if revenues suffer. What’s more, BarCap’s meteoric expansion didn’t do much for Barclays’ share price. If RBS’s investment bank is better off without equities, it’s still not clear whether the RBS group might not be better off without the investment bank.

<^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^

SIGN UP FOR BREAKINGVIEWS EMAIL ALERTS:

www.breakingviews.com/TOPNewsSubscription

^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^>

CONTEXT NEWS

- Tom Willett, former chairman of corporate finance for Europe, the Middle East and Africa at Royal Bank of Scotland, joined Standard Chartered as European head of mergers and acquisitions on Oct. 1.

- The bank increased its projected investment banking job cuts by 300, from 3,500 to 3,800 by the end of 2013, Reuters reported on Sept. 4.

- RBS sold Hoare Govett, its corporate broking business, to investment bank Jefferies on Feb. 1.

- The bank restructured its Global Banking and Market unit on Jan. 12, renaming it Markets and International Banking and outlining plans to exit cash equities, corporate broking, equity capital markets and M&A.

(Editing by Chris Hughes and David Evans)

((dominic.elliott@thomsonreuters.com)) Keywords: BREAKINGVIEWS RBS/

(C) Reuters 2012. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by caching, framing, or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters and the Reuters sphere logo are registered trademarks and trademarks of the Reuters group of companies around the world.