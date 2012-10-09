* The BSE index gains 0.44 percent, while the 50-share NSE index is up 0.43 percent. * Banks gain led by private sector lenders on expectations their July-September earnings will prove more resilient than their public sector counterparts. * ICICI Bank gains 1.2 percent, while HDFC Bank is up 0.9 percent. * Pharmaceutical stocks such as Cipla gain on expectations of favourable stance in drug pricing case that comes up for hearing in India's Supreme court later in the day. * Cipla gains 1.5 percent while Lupin is up 1.6 percent. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com)