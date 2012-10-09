* India's overnight cash rates steady at its previous close of 8.05/8.10 percent as demand remains fairly stable in the first week of the reporting fortnight. * Banks borrowing from the central bank's repo window rises slightly to 652.95 billion rupees from Monday's 611.8 billion rupees. * Traders expect cash rates to remain around current levels through the week with some easing expected only in the second week when typically demand falls. * Total volumes in the call money market were at 145.92 billion rupees at a weighted average rate of 8.09 percent while that in the CBLO market volumes were at 460.16 billion rupees at a weighted average rate of 8.00 percent. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)