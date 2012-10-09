* USD/INR reverses losses to trade at a one-week high of 52.70/71 versus its previous close of 52.64/65 tracking gains in the dollar versus the euro. * The euro fell pulling further away from recent highs as uncertainty about when Spain will apply for a bailout and fresh concerns about Greece weighed on investor sentiment. * Traders say there has been a change in sentiment for the euro broadly and that is likely to affect the USD/INR pair as well, with the possibility of further gains over the week. Foreign banks were major buyers of dollars, dealers said. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)