* India's benchmark 10-year bond yield down 1 basis point at 8.14 percent, having traded in a tight 8.14-8.15 percent band. * A foreign bank dealer says September inflation data on Monday will be crucial, with any reading below 7.5 percent, likely pushing yields down towards 8-8.05 percent. * Any reading at 8 percent or higher will push yields towards 8.20 percent, he says. * Factory data on Friday unlikely to be much of a game changer for rates, adds the dealer. A Reuters poll shows 1.1 percent growth annually in August after barely growing at all in July.